BYU’s Rudi Williams will participate in skills challenge in Houston during Final Four week

BYU guard Rudi Williams is participating in the 2023 State Farm College Team Skills & 3X3U Championships this week.

The event will take place at the Bayou Music Center in Houston on March 29. It will be broadcast on ESPNU on April 2 at 9 p.m. MDT.

Williams transferred from Coastal Carolina to BYU last summer for his final season of college basketball. With the Cougars, he averaged 12.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. Williams shot 46.3% from the floor, 31.4% from 3-point range and 84.3% from the free-throw line.

After beginning the season as a starter, Williams came off the bench for most of the campaign. He scored at least 20 points in eight games, including a season-high 28 points against San Francisco — the fifth-most by a reserve player in program history.

Williams, a 6-foot-2 senior from Hamilton, Ontario, is one of three players in program history to score at least 25 points off the bench three times in a single season. In the regular-season finale victory over USF, Williams hit 15 of 16 free throws.

The State Farm College Team Skills & 3X3U Championships will feature a dynamic roster of graduating college seniors competing in a variety of competitions including team shootouts, a skills relay and 3x3 basketball.