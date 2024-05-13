BYU forward Noah Waterman enters transfer portal

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – A key piece of last year’s BYU basketball team has entered the transfer portal.

Noah Waterman, who averaged 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last year for the Cougars, entered the portal before it officially closed Sunday night. Waterman has one more season of eligibility.

Waterman, a 6-foot-11 forward, began his collegiate career at Detroit Mercy and averaged 11.9 points as a freshman. After two seasons with the Titans, Waterman transferred to BYU, where he quickly became a regular in the rotation.

In the 2022-23 season, Waterman averaged 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. Last season, Waterman started all 33 games he played, and shot 37 percent from three-point range, second on the team behind Trevin Knell with at least 10 attempts.

Waterman came to BYU to play for Mark Pope, who left in April for his alma mater, Kentucky. BYU hired Kevin Young as its new head coach. Dallin Hall and Richie Saunders entered the portal, but decided to return to BYU.

Utes forward Keba Keita transferred to BYU last week, and could take up the minutes Waterman played.

