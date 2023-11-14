BYU football: Here are the 30 players the Cougars will honor on Senior Day, although some will probably return in 2024

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) scores against the UCF Knights during the Boca Raton Bowl in Boca Raton, Fla., on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

After becoming BYU’s all-time touchdown receptions leader for a tight end with his 23rd against Iowa State last week, fifth-year junior Isaac Rex said this is his final season in Provo although technically he could return in 2024.

Fourteen other guys in roughly the same situation as Rex have yet to announce definitive plans.

On Monday, BYU released the list of 30 players who will be honored Saturday at Senior Day as the Cougars play host to No. 14 Oklahoma at LaVell Edwards Stadium (10 a.m., ESPN).

Fifteen players are finishing their collegiate eligibility and have to move on. The other 15 have decisions to make, as Rex has done, but will be honored just in case this turns out to be their last game at LES as a Cougar.

“It is the ones who are graduating that still have a year left to play (that are in doubt), but I would love for them to all come back,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said Monday. “But it is their decision on what they want to get done and what they want to pursue after they are done with football.”

Sitake said conversations were had during the bye week more than a month ago so coaches have some ideas regarding where guys stand.

“But for the most part guys are focusing on the season,” he said.

The coach said they know where they are at with the numbers and that there is going to be “natural attrition that happens” as well.

“We will be able to respond if guys do leave and go early with eligibility left,” he said. “I think we are in a really good spot to replace the talent (with) the talent that we do have coming back from missions that are mid-year high school signees that we can get before we go to battle.”

Here are the 15 seniors who are out of eligibility:

• Linebacker Chaz Ah You

• Cornerback Jacob Born

• Defensive tackle Jackson Cravens

• Offensive lineman Ian Fitzgerald

• Cornerback Kamden Garrett

• Cornerback Eddie Heckard

• Wide receiver Darius Lassiter

• Defensive tackle Atunaisa Mahe

• Offensive lineman Paul Maile

• Offensive lineman Simi Moala

• Safety Malik Moore

• Quarterback Kedon Slovis

• Running back Deion Smith

• Linebacker Max Tooley

• Linebacker AJ Vongphachanh

Here are the 15 players who have the option to return in 2024

• Defensive end Isaiah Bagnah

• Defensive end Tyler Batty

• Linebacker Ben Bywater

• Cornerback Caleb Christensen

• Offensive lineman Caleb Etienne

• Wide receiver Talmage Gunther

• Linebacker Ammon Hannemann

• Defensive tackle Caden Haws

• Offensive lineman Brayden Keim

• Offensive lineman Connor Pay

• Punter Ryan Rehkow

• Tight end Isaac Rex

• Long snapper Austin Riggs

• Running back Aidan Robbins

• Offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia