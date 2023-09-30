BYU fans critical of quality of end zone’s royal blue paint job for Cincinnati game

Cosmo and Bearcat interact before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

For BYU’s Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati on Friday night, the school painted the end zones at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the field royal blue — coinciding with the team wearing an all-royal uniform combo.

In BYU’s previous two home games this season, the Cougars’ end zones were bare of paint, outside of a white painted B-Y-U.

While some applauded the royal blue look for the momentous night, other fans noted that the paint job appeared to have faded and worn out even before the game started.

Here’s a look at how fans shared their concerns about the paint job on social media:

The team just walked across the south end zone. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/Vb7zb007qK — bandaid_k (@bandaid_k) September 30, 2023

Teams have been painting their stadium grounds for 100 years. Seriously?? It’s got to be able to make it through warm-ups… come on man. https://t.co/S8hPoEPBTZ — Jason S. (@SpideYstow) September 30, 2023

The field painting this year has been sus, to put it mildly https://t.co/PmgpfHCirX — Tubby Tommerville 🇺🇦 (@Quoth_the_Maven) September 30, 2023

Did BYU facilities use Walmart brand paint on the end zones?? — Bradley Pilkington (@bpilk10) September 30, 2023

Paint already peeling off, pre game — Byu Batman (@BatmanBYU) September 30, 2023

Cinci took care of the NEZ paint. pic.twitter.com/JnBKMJfEX6 — Formally BYU_CJ (@YFANCJ) September 30, 2023

Can we get a #paint sponsor the the field at #BYU? The paint quality is equivalent to freeway lane lines, while raining at night. — Bluecollartrades (@bashinbashers) September 30, 2023