BYU fans critical of quality of end zone’s royal blue paint job for Cincinnati game

Brandon Judd
·2 min read
Cosmo and Bearcat interact before the Brigham Young Cougars play the Cincinnati Bearcats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
For BYU’s Big 12 home opener against Cincinnati on Friday night, the school painted the end zones at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the field royal blue — coinciding with the team wearing an all-royal uniform combo.

In BYU’s previous two home games this season, the Cougars’ end zones were bare of paint, outside of a white painted B-Y-U.

While some applauded the royal blue look for the momentous night, other fans noted that the paint job appeared to have faded and worn out even before the game started.

Here’s a look at how fans shared their concerns about the paint job on social media: