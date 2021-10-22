Bye week stock report for Jags’ offense

The Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be taking the field this week due to being on their bye week, giving fans a bit of time to recoup from what’s been an exhausting start. However, the good thing about the team taking their bye this week is that they went into it on a high note after defeating the Miami Dolphins in London Sunday.

After reflecting on the Jags’ first six games, now is as good a time as any to do a stock report as there have been players who’ve impressed and some who’ve fallen short of expectations. Let’s take a look at six names on offense whose stock is either up or down:

Stock up: QB Trevor Lawrence

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) calls a play at the line in the second half at Miami Dolphins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Simply put, the No. 1 overall pick looks significantly better than he did Week 1, as the Jags have made it to their bye week. That’s not to say Trevor Lawrence didn’t flash even when he struggled, or to say there isn’t a lot of room for improvement from the player he currently is, but his growth shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Specifically, Lawrence has looked better the last three weeks and has cut down on his picks dramatically, throwing just one after accumulating seven Weeks 1-3. His quarterback rating (60.3 to 98.3) and completion percentage (54.2% to 66.3%) have also taken spikes and those who doubted that he should’ve been the No. 1 overall pick are starting to realize his talent.

Trevor Lawrence Weeks 1-3: QB Rating 60.3

Comp Pct 54.2%

INT 7 Trevor Lawrence Weeks 4-6: QB Rating 93.8

Comp Pct 66.3%

INT 1 pic.twitter.com/h327R4ohzK — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 21, 2021

Up next for him is a tougher stretch of games, though, as the Jags travel to Seattle, take on the Buffalo Bills at home, travel to Indy, and then host San Francisco. At the same time, the aforementioned teams certainly can help Lawrence take another step and possibly even get him more consideration for Rookie of the Year.

Stock down: RB Carlos Hyde

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Carlos Hyde (24) is stopped by Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson (35) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

As of the last two weeks, Carlos Hyde’s snap count has declined, but one could certainly understand why, with James Robinson playing the way that he is. During Week 5’s game against Miami, he had 18 snaps and accumulated five carries for 13 yards. However, against the Dolphins, his snaps were cut in half to nine and he didn’t get a single carry.

Simply put, this likely has nothing to do with Hyde doing anything wrong and there still may be plenty left in the tank for the veteran. It more so has to do with Robinson deserving to carry the load as he’s made life easier on Lawrence by garnering at least one touchdown in the Jags’ last four games.

Maybe late in the season, the Jags will need to help preserve Robinson more, which should allow Hyde to see more snaps. But for now, Robinson has a great deal of momentum that the Jags shouldn’t mess up and he’s doing it without having a single game with over 18 carries this season. With that being the case, the argument could be made that the Jags actually aren’t using Robinson enough, and until they do, it could be hard to get Hyde a lot of snaps in the next few games.

Stock up: RB James Robinson

Oct 17, 2021; London, England, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25) is defended by Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many running backs playing better football than Robinson right now, as he’s been on fire since Week 3 against Arizona. He’s managed to rush for 388 yards throughout that time and has five touchdowns in the process. He also is averaging just over 5.7 yards a carry.

His surge comes after the Jags started the season off giving him just 16 carries in the first two games. However, Robinson’s ability has been undeniable, and while they still have yet to give him over 18 carries this season, it’s clear he’s the reason the offense is rolling and why life has been easier for Lawrence.

Heading forward, Robinson will need to continue his dominance if the Jags are to have any chance at a successful season. He could start the process on a high note as the Jags take on Seattle out of the bye week, who are 30th against the run.

Stock down: OG A.J. Cann

Dec 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard A.J. Cann (60) blocks during a game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Cann is on injured reserve (knee) right now, but the reason we have him in the “stock down” category is that his absence might leave the window open for Ben Bartch to take over at right guard. Cann is on the last year of his deal and most would say he hasn’t played well enough to get an extension. If that’s the case, the Jags may want to begin looking at their future at the position.

According to coach Urban Meyer, Cann is not ready to go at this moment. He went on IR on Oct. 4, so Monday would mark the three-week mark for him. If he still isn’t ready to go, that would give Bartch (who Meyer said should be fine after sustaining a concussion Sunday) one more week to impress the staff enough to give him the job if he’s cleared from his injury.

Stock up: WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) after throwing a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Marvin Jones Jr. was Lawrence’s favorite target coming out of training camp and it remained that way during the six five regular-season games. He’s currently coming off a career-high with the Jags after garnering seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown.

With DJ Chark Jr. not set to return soon and Laviska Shenault Jr. still trying to find a rhythm, Jones will continue to be Lawrence’s favorite target heading forward. With 11 games left, he also has the chance to be a 1,000-yard receiver, too.

Stock down: WR Tyron Johnson

Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Tyron Johnson (83) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jags claimed Tyron Johnson at the start of the regular season after the Los Angeles Chargers cut him in hopes that he’d be a speed threat for Lawrence. That hasn’t been the case and he only has one catch for six yards to his name.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell spoke about the lack of usage for Johnson and it sounds like it’s possible he still may be learning to play the game how the Jags’ staff wants.

“I think the biggest thing is anytime you get put out there, there’s trust factors, I think trust factors with the coaches and the players and then players to players as well,” Bevell said. “You need to know that you’re going to react the correct way in different situations, sometimes the different looks that a defense can give to you, the post-snap, pre-snap looks, and it changes. You have to be able to react the right way and that’s still what we’re working on.”

The Jags’ deep threat coming into this season was Chark, but with him out indefinitely, they need Johnson to step up as he has an identical skill set. They also could use his explosive speed with Travis Etienne out for the season. If that can happen, the Jags’ offense would take another step as they will need all the firepower they can get heading forward with the defense struggling.

