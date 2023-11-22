When is the bye week for the Chicago Bears?

When is the bye week for the Chicago Bears?

When is the bye week for the Chicago Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are already 11 games through the 2023 season, standing 3-8 on the year.

If you're like me, you're probably wondering when you get a break from having to watch the Bears on Sunday. Well, that's coming fairly soon.

The Bears' bye week is Week 13, the week after the team's next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. That means for the first weekend of December there will be no Bears football to watch.

Here's what their schedule looks like following 12 days without a game:

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.