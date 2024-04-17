BW girls sweep Northern; Alco tops Fort Hill; Southern, Mtn. Ridge, win

Apr. 17—CUMBERLAND — The Bishop Walsh girls defeated Northern, 5-0, on Tuesday.

Autumn Hoppert rolled in first singles over Abby Weimer, 6-1, 6-2, and Adair Perini defeated Izzy Knapp, 6-4, 6-3.

In doubles play, the team of Lydia Vassiliadi and Marina Williams routed Shelby Mark and Saige Frazee, 6-2, 6-1, Rachel Wharton and Rachael Still downed Gillian Britton and Rebekah Mast, 6-3, 6-0, and Cassie Hein and Sejal Ghimire beat Alexis Bowman and Alli Thrush, 6-2, 6-4.

The Spartans also won a junior varsity doubles match. Dierdre Fisher and Marina Williams topped Lydia Wilburn and Maddie Smith, 7-6.

Bishop Walsh hosts Allegany on Monday at 4 p.m.

Southern boys over Berkeley Springs, 4-1

OAKLAND — The Berkeley Springs boys won the first singles match, but Southern won the other four bouts to earn a victory on Tuesday.

The Indians' Justin Brinegar defeated Michael Nazelrod, 6-3, 6-4, and Southern leveled the score after singles play thanks to Ben Nazelrod's 6-1, 6-0, romp of Braden Brinegar.

In doubles, Sean Eiswert and Shane Sisler double-bageled Berkeley Springs' Brady Beal and Landon Litten, 6-0, 6-0; Gus Alvarez and Colton Michael defeated Connor Havermale and Andrew Bland, 6-2, 6-4, and Noah Ferguson/Carter Gray won the final doubles match by forfeit.

Southern hosts Mountain Ridge on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Clear Spring sweeps Allegany

CUMBERLAND — Clear Spring swept the match with Allegany on Tuesday at Allegany College of Maryland.

The Blazers swept the boys match 5-0 and took the girls match 4-1.

In boys singles, Brady Ernst defeated Geronimo Stephens 6-0 and 6-1.

Cesar Pedraza swept Jett Loar 6-0 in both sets.

In doubles, Dillon Albowicz and Ben Rankin defeated Eoin Mowbray and Noah Marker 6-2 and 6-0.

Blake Crampton and Wyatt Albowicz beat Liam Mowbray and Mason Salvadge 6-3 and 6-2.

Blake Bussard and Stephanos Gladhill defeated Chris Nguyen and Nick Wilt 6-2 and 6-1.

In the girls singles, Clear Spring's Sophie Lesher defeated Delaney Meadors 6-4 and 6-3.

Maya Vanderford from the Blazers beat Andy Preaskorn 6-1 in both sets.

In doubles, Clear Spring's Grace Vizcaya and Amber Witmer defeated Maya Hare and Danica Knight 6-4, 2-6 and 10-5.

Chloe DeBlock and Dunia Abdo of the Campers defeated Alysa Wetzel and Madi Ebersole 6-4 and 7-5.

Madi Haupt and Lanie Weaver from Clear Spring beat Kinsey Hostetler and Ava Cain 6-1 in both sets.

Allegany heads to Hedgesville on Wednesday and is at Bishop Walsh on Monday at 4 p.m.

Allegany boys, girls beat Fort Hill

CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Monday's tennis match against Fort Hill at Allegany College of Maryland.

The boys won 3-2 while the girls won 4-1.

In the boys singles matches, Allegany's Noah Marker defeated Gunner Wilson 2-6, 7-5 and 10-5.

Fort Hill's Sam Spencer swept Loar 6-0 in both sets.

In doubles, Stephens and Eoin Mowbray from the Campers defeated Liam Dawson and Tytas Sheetz 6-2 in both sets.

Allegany's Liam Mowbray and Salvadge beat Josh Eft and Preston Crawford 6-1 and 7-5.

Jaden Wells and Jordan Bonner from the Sentinels defeated Wilt and Finn Gallagher 6-4, 4-6 and 10-7.

In the girls singles matches, Fort Hill's Jovie Breitfeller beat Meadors 6-1 in both sets, and Alco's Preaskorn defeated Aubrey Spangler 6-2 and 6-4.

In doubles, Hare and Knight from the Campers swept Gretchen Porter and Sofia Ottaviani 6-0 in both sets.

Alco's Abdo and Anna Hilderbrand defeated Adaline Carder and Michaela Mattocks 6-0 and 6-2.

DeBlock and Hostetler from the Campers swept Ellie Armstrong and Kiera Lindsey 6-0 in both sets.

Fort Hill hosts Northern on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Bishop Walsh girls top Frankfort, 6-0

SHORT GAP, W.Va. — The Bishop Walsh girls won all six of their matches against Frankfort Monday.

In first singles, Hoppert defeated Anara Rice, 8-0, and Williams won 8-1 over Summer Pyles, Still rolled 6-1 (forfeit) past Kira Files and Hein routed Kalysta Lippold, 8-2, in the other three singles matches.

Hoppert/Williams won all eight games in first doubles against Rice/Pyles, and Still and Hein beat Files/Lippold, 8-1.

Mtn. Ridge boys, girls beat Northern

FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge boys defeated Northern, 3-2, and the girls won 4-1 over the Huskies on Monday.

Northern took both boys singles matches, with Finn Roche dropping just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Aiden Pirolozzi and Briche Roche losing just two in beating James Chen, 6-2, 6-0.

However, the Miners won all three doubles bouts to take the match.

Landon Shaw/Leif Sloan took out Brayden Miller/Nate Wakefield, 6-0, 6-2, James DeCarlo and Gavin Clayton double-bageled the team of Evan Baker/Hayden Gring, 6-0, 6-0, and Samson Lewis and Nik Barnes lost just one game in a 6-0, 6-0 rout of Logan Dwyer and Jarrett Holliday.

The Miners' girls won both singles matches. Marissa Greig beat A. Weimer, 7-5, 6-3, and Annabeth Hughes won a 6-4, 5-7 (12-10) thriller over I. Knapp.

Both of the top two doubles matches went to a third-set tiebreak. Ryan Whitehead/Jazmyn White edged S. Mark/S. Frazee, 3-6, 6-2 (13-11) and Northern's R. Mast/G. Britton outlasted Emma Oyer/Ashlyn Shaw, 6-4, 4-6 (10-7) in second doubles.

The third doubles match was won by the Miners' Lyla Robison/Ava Armstrong, who defeated M. Smith/A. Bowman, 6-1, 6-4.

Northern is at Bishop Walsh on Tuesday and is at Fort Hill on Thursday at 4 p.m. Mountain Ridge is at Southern on Thursday at 4 p.m.