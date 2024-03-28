Advertisement

Buying the hype of J.J. McCarthy going #2 overall in the NFL Draft? | Inside Coverage

Charles Robinson · Jason Fitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson take a ride on the J.J. McCarthy hype train to see if McCarthy going #2 overall to the Washington Commanders is real. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.