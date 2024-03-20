Butler lets game slip away, ends season with NIT loss to Minnesota

INDIANAPOLIS -- A costly late-game turnover is a tough way for a season to come to an end, and Butler will have to sit with the feeling of letting its final game of the season slip away.

Butler led by one with 22 seconds left, but Minnesota's pressure defense forced a D.J. Davis turnover. Elijah Hawkins drew a foul and made both free throws. Jahmyl Telfort's last-second shot rimmed out, and the Golden Gophers pulled out the 73-72 win in the opening round of the NIT Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Telfort led Butler with 25 points. Davis and Posh Alexander had 13 points each.

Turnovers bring Butler's season to an end

The turnover in the final seconds will stand out the most, but Butler's struggles to hang onto the ball all game were too much to overcome.

Minnesota turned 14 Butler turnovers into 16 points. Butler was even more efficient in turning miscues into points, scoring 14 points off 10 turnovers, but that two-point difference proved to be the deciding margin.

Butler's final game served as a microcosm of its season. High highs on offense, met with low lows that often decided the outcome of the game. Butler managed just 11 points in the first eight minutes of the game. The Bulldogs had as many turnovers (five) as made field goals, then they caught fire and made eight baskets in a row.

Consistency evaded Butler for most of this season. This veteran group showed it can hang with most teams on most nights, but it struggled to put together the full 40-minute performances to beat the upper echelon teams.

Jahmyl Telfort is the connective tissue of the team

Alexander is Butler's heart and soul. Pierre Brooks II is its top scorer. Jalen Thomas is the defensive anchor and Davis is its best shooter. Every player on the roster has a designated role, but Jahmyl Telfort is the glue that brings it all together.

Butler led 6-4 when Telfort picked up his second foul and subbed out less than two minutes into the game. When Telfort subbed back in, Butler trailed 17-11. Over the final 12:05 of the first half, Telfort's presence brought the offense back to life. Playing with two fouls, his 3-pointer ended a three-minute scoring drought.

With Telfort back on the court, the ball moved around the perimeter with purpose, generating open looks and helping the Bulldogs get back in the game. Thomas's dunk started a streak of eight consecutive field goals for Butler. When the Bulldogs finally missed, they turned a five-point deficit into a two-point lead. Telfort had nine of his 16 first-half points during the scoring streak. He finished with a team-high 25 points.

Young 'Dogs get more playing time

The NIT is often viewed as a springboard into a successful upcoming season. With only two players exhausting eligibility, Butler is poised to bring back a majority of its roster for the 2024-25 campaign.

In addition to the added practice and preparation for postseason play, the on-court reps are beneficial for underclassmen who could be counted on for more production next season. Freshman Augusto Cassia was the first player off the bench after Telfort picked up his second foul. Finley Bizjack displayed an improved ability to get downhill and attack the basket that will bode well for next season. Boden Kapke got extended run in the first and second halves, after playing just six total minutes in his last two games.

Butler missed out on a chance to extend its season, but this group of players seemed to enjoy playing together. Another year in coach Thad Matta’s system should have the Bulldogs competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Butler lets game slip away, ends season with NIT loss to Minnesota