Butler CC mourns loss of longtime football coach Steve Braet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Former Butler Community College assistant football coach Steve Braet has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 69 years old.

Braet patrolled the Butler Grizzlies’ sidelines for 42 seasons and was a part of six national championships. He was also a mentor for countless young men. He retired in 2022.

Former Shocker coach donates to WSU baseball

The long-time Butler defensive line coach was inducted into the Wichita Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and was inducted into the Butler Athletic Hall of Fame last September.

Braet was the position coach for tons of athletes, with some notable names being Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence and Jeremy Mincey, another defensive lineman who played in the NFL for eight seasons.

The photos below are courtesy of Butler Athletics.

Braet’s son, Taylor, is the director of recruiting for Kansas State University football and posted on X (formerly Twitter) after his father passed.

“Nothing could quite prepare us for today, not even your long battle with cancer,” Taylor wrote. “You have always been my hero and always will be. Thank you for all you have done, from the life lessons to the people you have impacted. The memories, the laughter, the constant wildness, and football banter will forever be cherished. Your love for our family and your players will always be felt. I know you’re in a better place watching over all of us. I also know you’re already talking about football with God.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.