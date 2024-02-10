Butler almost lets one slip away, but buckles down to beat Providence

Playing a shorthanded Providence team without starters Josh Oduro (birth of child) and Bryce Hopkins (injury) the visiting Friars did their best to slow down Butler's offense, grinding the game into a half-court matchup.

Providence's plan worked early, with both teams playing sloppy offense, filled with turnovers and empty possessions. But both offenses came alive in the second half. Providence caught fire from deep, and Butler made crucial plays down the stretch, pulling out a 75-72 win.

Providence had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds, but freshman forward Augusto Cassia, a defensive replacement playing his only action of the game, blocked Corey Floyd's drive to the hoop with three seconds left, sealing the victory for the Bulldogs.

Here’s the video of Augusto Cassia’s block. Was there enough contact to call a foul? pic.twitter.com/2AtSg2qOrv — Akeem Glaspie (@THEAkeemGlaspie) February 10, 2024

DJ Davis led Butler with 20 points. Floyd led Providence with 20 points.

Butler proves it can win ugly

This game should not have been this close. Butler led by 11 points with 17:20 left in the game, but the Friars would not go away quietly.

Butler's offense became stagnant, and Providence generated whatever it wanted, attacking the basket at will and knocking down 3-pointers. The Friars shot 2-for-13 from 3 in the first. They shot 8-for-13 in the second half.

Jayden Pierre's triple put the Friars up seven with 4:01 left and that's when Butler buckled down. The strength of Pierre Brooks and Jahmyl Telfort allowed the big-bodied forwards to power their way into the paint. Telfort's layup cut Butler's deficit to one with 56 seconds left. After a Providence missed 3, Brooks backed his way into the paint for the winning turnaround jumper.

Brooks finished with 12 points. Telfort added 11 points.

Feb 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Finley Bizjack (13) celebrates after forcing a turnover against the Providence Friars during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Butler lives and dies by the 3

With strong wings Telfort and Brooks driving to the basket, and 7-1 center Andre Screen occupying the paint, Butler had a noted size advantage inside. The undersized Friars did a good job defending the paint early, but Butler's willingness to pound the ball inside opened up shots on the perimeter.

Posh Alexander and Finley Bizjack made Providence pay for sagging off, combining for three first-half 3-pointers. Telfort did a good job creating off the dribble, finishing with eight assists. Davis showed off his range with a deep 3-pointer, ending a first-half scoring drought for Butler.

Davis' second triple of the half came on a kick out from Screen. Davis pump-faked, reset his feet and calmly drained the trey, putting Butler up seven. The Dawgs finished the half on a 7-0 run.

Butler hit five of its seven 3-pointers in the first half. But its reliance on the triple almost cost it the game. Butler went cold from deep in the second half while Providence caught fire. Too often, Butler's possessions bogged down and it looked to Davis for a tough 3 to bail it out. Butler's strength is attacking the basket, it waited to the final minutes to remember that.

DJ Davis breakout continues

Davis led Butler with 20 points. It's his fourth straight game with 20 or more points.

The 6-1 guard has become Butler's go-to scorer of late, and the offense revolves around his ability to shot from anywhere on the court. As the season progresses, I wouldn't be surprised if Davis sinks a few more shots from the halfcourt logo.

