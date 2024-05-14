Butland won't be sold 'for any price' - gossip

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says that Jack Butland cannot be allowed to leave the Ibrox club "for any price" in the summer, with the 31-year-old English goalkeeper a major part of his plans for next season. (The Herald)

Rangers transfer target Jose Cordoba was left out of Levski Sofia's squad for their latest match as the 22-year-old Panama defender appears to edge closer to confirming a £3m move to Ibrox. (The National)

Rangers winger Arron Lyall has admitted he is unsure over his future at Ibrox after the 20-year-old's loan to second-tier Airdrieonians expired. (The National)

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.