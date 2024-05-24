Busy week on recruiting trail: KU extends hoops scholarship offers to three players

Braylon Mullins has received a steady stream of men’s basketball scholarship offers — including one from Kansas coach Bill Self — this week following an outstanding performance at last weekend’s Adidas 3SSB tournament in Texas.

“After a great conversation with @CoachBillSelf I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from @KUHoops!! Thank you for the opportunity!!” Mullins, a 6-foot-5 senior-to-be combo guard from Greenfield-Central High School in Indiana, wrote on social media site X on Tuesday night.

Mullins — he’s averaged 19.4 points, 2.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game in 19 games on the Adidas circuit with an 18.8 points per game average in a handful of games at last weekend’s event — has reported offers in the past four days from KU, Tennessee, Stanford, Purdue, North Carolina, Ohio State, Creighton and Missouri. Earlier he’d received offers from Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Notre Dame, Butler, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

Since Monday he’s also heard from coaches from Alabama, Baylor, Michigan State, UConn and Virginia.

“After the weekend, I probably had five or six phone calls right after school,” Mullins, who is ranked No. 80 in the recruiting Class of 2025 by ESPN.com, No. 88 by Rivals.com and No. 95 by 247Sports.com, told the Indy Star. “It was a little unexpected for me. I heard all these coaches were going to show up and watch us on Friday night and they continued to show up through the weekend.”

Mullins has converted 56.4% of his field goal attempts on the circuit this spring while hitting 48.4% of his 3s. At one game in the tourney in Texas he went 6-for-6 from 3 en route to 25 points.

He averaged 25.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.2 steals in helping Greenfield-Central to a 24-1 record in 2023-24. He hit 56% of his shots, 43% from 3. Over his three-year career he has scored 1,271 points, with 351 rebounds, 178 steals and 171 assists. He’s been part of 60 wins to 11 losses.

“I don’t know if there’s one answer to why (coaches) are calling now,” Mullins’ dad, Josh, told the Indy Star. “He always had the talent. Now they are seeing it, so he’s going to get some calls. That’s one thing he doesn’t love. But it’s part of it.”

Last weekend was the first of the spring/summer evaluation period in which college coaches can hit the road recruiting. There will be two additional open periods this summer — two weekends in June and two in July.

Mullins told the Indy Star he will visit Michigan, Michigan State and UConn in June and Indiana sometime in the fall.

“He wants to go check out some campuses, whether that is North Carolina, Alabama, Kansas, UConn,” Josh Mullins said. “He definitely wants to get back to IU. I told him he should go see those places and see if he likes them.”

Big man Chris Cenac a popular target

Chris Cenac, a 6-10, 230-pound senior-to-be power forward from Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, reported on social media site X that this week alone he’s been offered scholarships by Kansas, Indiana, Alabama, Illinois, Creighton, Texas, Rutgers, Baylor and Mississippi. He’s also being recruited by Kentucky, LSU, Houston, Oklahoma, SMU and others.

“Blessed to receive an offer from University of Kansas #gojayhawks,” Cenac wrote on X.

Cenac is ranked No. 37 in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com, No. 48 by 247Sports.com and No. 87 by ESPN.com.

“Given his lengthy 6-10 frame, Cenac is a natural weak side-shot blocker,” wrote Jamie Shaw of On3.com. “His standing reach is higher than most, so he is able to simply wall up and affect play around the basket. But he also carries a natural sense of timing. Cenac is able to block shots with his left hand, or right hand and is learning how to keep the ball in play.

“Cenac has a clean release on his shot. He is comfortable stepping out to the corners and taking 3s. The form is clean and the release is consistent. He will need to continue to clean up his footwork and balance points through repetition, but you can clearly see the pathway.”

Nate Ament reports KU interest

Another player to report a scholarship offer from KU this week is Nate Ament, a 6-9, 180-pound senior-to-be power forward from Highland School in Warrenton, Virginia.

Ament, who played well at last weekend’s Adidas event in Texas, has received recent offers from KU, Indiana, Duke, Creighton, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Providence, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kansas. All glory to God,” Ament, a member of Team Loaded AAU of Virginia, wrote on X.

Ament “looks the part of a prospect primed for 5-star status once the rankings are updated next month,” wrote Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports.com.

Originally from Manassas, Virginia, Ament is ranked No. 13 in the class of 2025 by 247Sports.com, No. 14 by Rivals.com and No. 40 by ESPN.com.

“Even though he’s 6-9, he plays more like a wing. He can make plays off the bounce, faces up and can make 3s. He has good pop off the floor, rebounds and also can go inside and block shots,” wrote Jeff Rabjohns of 247Sports.com.