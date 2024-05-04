Burnley vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Burnley FC 0 - 3 Newcastle United FC

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:54

HALF-TIME: BURNLEY 0-3 NEWCASTLE UNITED

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:53

Burnley have a corner in the closing stages of the first haf, but the shot is headed over the crossbar and that's their final attempt of the first half gone.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:50

Another free-kick for Newcastle as Gordon is fouled by Cullen. The Burnley defence are struggling to deal with him this afternoon, as Newcastle are not showing signs of slowing odwn anytime soon.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:49

Every Newcastle player wants to find themselves on the scoresheet this afternoon, with Murphy having a shot, but it's too high this time and goes out for a goal kick.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:48

Six minutes added onto the end of the first half.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:47

Esteve can't continue as his day is over, the defender is replaced by Ekdal.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:46

Break in play as Burnley player Esteve recieves treatment for a head injury.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:42

Goal Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:42

It's Newcastle's turn to scream for a penalty after Wilson claims to be fouled in the box, but it certainly didn't look like a foul in the first instance. A quick VAR check, and play continues as no there is no foul play.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:40

The corner is taken short from Gordon, who hits the ball to Murphy, who plays a one-two with the forward, and takes a shot. It's too far out to trouble Muric, who makes the save.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:38

Yellow Card Maxime Esteve

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:37

GOOOOOAL! Longstaff scores after Murphy cuts the ball back and finds him in space in the middle of the box. Burnley are being punished here, but Newcastle are clinical and heading for a place in the top six.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:37

Assist Jacob Kai Murphy

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:37

Their fifth corner of the game in the opening half an hour, and this time the ball is crossed directly into the box, but the ball is headed over the crossbar by Burn who was waiting at the back post.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:35

Another short corner from Newcastle, who begin passing it round and crossing the ball into the box, their three attempts at crossing and blocked and sent out of the box, with the last attempt going out for another corner.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:34

Another save from Muric, this time to deny Gordon, as Newcaslte win a corner.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:30

A chance for Foster, not the cleanest strike and the ball goes out for a goal-kick.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:28

Huge save from Muric to deny Livramento,it should have been two, but the shotstopper made the save after Wilson sets up the right-back up to have a chance at goal.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:26

Burnley have dominated the game so far, and are unlucky to concede, but Wilson was the first to react to the save from Muric and found the back of the net. The hosts back to retain possession for a spell following that goal, as they need to be more clinical with their chances.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:21

Goal Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:20

Although they have a win possibility rate of 26%, the hosts are really troubling their opposition in the early stages as they are stretching Newcastle and their defence.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:20

Yellow Card Callum Eddie Graham Wilson

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:18

Another huge chance for Assignon as he takes a shot from outside the box, it's on target, but only as far as Dubravka who makes the comfortable save.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:16

Three shots for Burnley in the opening 10 minutes, with one of those on target. They have enjoyed 63% possession so far, but they need to take one of their chances sooner, rather than later, if they want to take all three points from this game.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:13

A corner for Newcastle is taken short, with Gordon having a shot that is blocked.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:11

Penalty shouts are waved away in the box as Guimarães pushes Assignon to the ground in the box, the Clarets wave their hands towards the referee, but Anthony Taylor plays on.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:09

Huge block from Dan Burn, who is playing his 100th game for his boyhood club today, to stop a Burnley attack as the through ball is played forward and the hosts have their first real big chance, without actually taking the shot.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:07

Chance for Burnley as Brownhill has a chance at goal, but it is wide as United do enough and the shot is wide. Good start to this game for the hosts, as Newcastle allow them to enjoy an early spell of possession.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:04

Early corner for Burnley, as Livramento blocks the cross from coming into the box and kicks the ball out for a corner.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:03

We are underway at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:02

Both teams are on the pitch as we are moments away from kick-off..

Burnley vs Newcastle United

15:02

Newcastle make two changes to the side who beat relegated Sheffield United 5-1, as injured defender Schar is replaced by Krafth, and Anderson is dropped to the bench in replace of Wilson, who scored Newcastle's fifth goal against Sheffield United. A largely attacking side for Eddie Howe's team who have the chance to go sixth with a win this afternoon.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:59

Brownhill comes into the starting line-up for Burnley today, replacing Fofana who drops to the bench. In their last game, the Clarets travelled to Manchester United and a late penalty saw them level and pick up a point against the Red Devils. Vincent Kompany's side will need to bring that energy from Old Trafford into today's game if they stand a chance at beating a Newcastle side who are scoring on average 2.2 goals per game.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:53

NEWCASTLE SUBS: Nick Pope, Paul Dummett, Alex Murphy, Joelinton, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Matt Ritchie, Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:48

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Martin Dúbravka, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:48

BURNLEY SUBS: James Trafford, Charlie Taylor, Hjalmar Ekdal, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Manuel Benson, Jay Rodriguez, David Fofana, Zeki Amdouni, Mike Tresor.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:48

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric, Vitinho, Maxime Esteve, Dara O'Shea, Lorenz Assignon, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:48

Newcastle have scored 74 Premier League goals this season. The only time they have scored more was in the 1993-94 (82) season. Burnley on the other hand have conceded 70 goals, and on their best run of the season. In their last eight league games, they have won twice, drawn five times and lost once, picking up more points (11) than their previous 20 league games.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:37

It's the business end of the season for Burnley and Newcastle as a handful of games remain. Both teams are fighting their own respective battle heading into this game, for the hosts, they are fighting to stay in the Premier League, and for the Magpies, they need to finish in the top six if they want to play in Europe next season. However, the stats are in favour of the away side. Newcastle come into this tie having not lost to Burnley since 2019, however, the Clarets are undefeated in three games and have not lost at Turf Moor in two months. It's all to play for in this game, a win today for the hosts could see them leave the relegation zone, with Nottingham Forest, who currently sit in 17th, also kicking off at 3pm.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:30

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Burnley and Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Newcastle United

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…