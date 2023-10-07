Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Chelsea head to Turf Moor as they seek consistency to kick-start their campaign, having won just two of their seven matches under Mauricio Pochettino so far. One of those came last time out however, a 2-0 derby win over Fulham, so steps have been taken of late.

Burnley also won last time out, seeing off Luton for their first victory of the season, but they still sit inside the bottom three ahead of kick-off. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Burnley FC 0 - 0 Chelsea FC

15:03

Sterling darts down the left and wins an early corner. However, Gallagher's inswinging cross is cleared out of the box. Palmer keeps the ball on the pitch, but he is tackled and Burnley have possession.

15:01

Chelsea get this Premier League clash under way. Broja with the first pass of the game.

15:01

Burnley manager Kompany could become the fourth manager to lose his first five Premier League home games in charge, after Mick McCarthy in 2003, Terry Connor in 2012 and Chris Ramsey in 2015. Kompany would be the first to do so from the start of a campaign. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get the game started.

14:50

Chelsea make one alteration to the team that beat Fulham in their last match. Mudryk scored against the Cottagers but is replaced by Sterling. Jackson is back in the squad after his suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

14:41

Burnley make four changes to the side that beat Luton during the week. Jordan Beyer misses out through injury and is replaced at centre-back by Delcroix. Vitinho comes in at right-back and takes the place of Roberts. Tresor and Odobert start in the Premier League for the first time and appear on the wings, with Koleosho and Amdouni dropping into the bench.

14:41

CHELSEA SUBS: Djordje Petrovic, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ian Maatsen, Alfie Gilchrist, Alex Matos.

14:41

CHELSEA (4-3-3): Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill; Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Cole Palmer, Armando Broja, Raheem Sterling.

14:33

BURNLEY SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Dara O’Shea, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Connor Roberts, Aaron Ramsey, Zeki Amdouni, Luca Koleosho, Jacob Bruun Larsen.

14:33

BURNLEY (4-3-3): James Trafford; Vitinho, Ameen Al Dakhil, Hannes Delcroix, Charlie Taylor; Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill; Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Mike Tresor.

14:33

Chelsea have had an indifferent start to the campaign under new manager Mauricio Pochettino and are currently 11th in the Premier League with eight points in their seven matches. The Blues ended their three-game winless run with a comfortable 2-0 win over Fulham in their last game, with their only other triumph in the top-flight coming against newly promoted Luton. They will be focusing on securing a place in European football next season but are currently five points behind West Ham, who are in seventh position. However, Chelsea will be confident that they can secure another win against Burnley as they have been victorious in seven of their last eight fixtures at Turf Moor, drawing the other one. No team has played more away games against an opponent in the competition without losing.

14:30

Burnley beat Luton Town in their previous Premier League match to secure their first top-flight win since gaining promotion from the Championship. Elijah Adebayo scored in the 84th minute to cancel out Lyle Foster’s opener, only for Jacob Bruun Larsen to curl in a superb winner 65 seconds later. Vincent Kompany’s men had lost five of their six games before their away victory, with their only point coming in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. Burnley will be looking to secure back-to-back wins but must improve their form at Turf Moor. They have been defeated in all four of their home games this season; only four teams in top-flight history have ever lost their first five on home soil in a single campaign – Manchester United in 1930-31, Portsmouth in 2009-10, Bolton Wanderers in 2011-12 and Newcastle United in 2018-19.

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…