Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Turf Moor, home of Burnley Football Club (Getty Images)

Burnley FC 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion FC

15:15

Substitution Pervis Josué Estupiñán Tenorio Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo

15:15

The Ecuadorian is up on his feet but is waiting on the sidelines. Looks like he might come off.

15:14

Problem for Brighton. Another injury. Estupinan goes down off the ball and the physios are out for what looks like a hamstring problem. Does not look good at the moment.

15:14

Once again, Burnley on the charge through Foster but Brighton see off the threat.

15:10

PENALTY APPEAL! Burnley appeal for a penalty as Odobert is taken down by Estupinan in the box.

15:09

Positive start for Burnley here and they are keeping much of the ball so far. However, Brighton are favourites to clinch an away win here with Opta’s prediction model showing a 44.8% probability of a Seagulls win to 26.5% for a Burnley win.

15:07

First corner for Burnley! Bruun Larsen charges down the left after picking up the ball but Gross stops him.

15:05

Early clash as Cullen is down after colliding with Moder in the Brighton half.

15:02

KICK-OFF! We are underway in this clash at Turf Moor as Burnley get things going. A game that could have a massive impact on the relegation battle as well as the race to Europe.

15:02

The teams are making their way out to the pitch and we are ready. Burnley have won just one of their last seven Premier League meetings with Brighton and their latest clash was a 1-1 draw at the Amex in December.

14:58

Brighton have also made two changes to the side that was convincingly beaten by Arsenal last week. However, both those changes are forced. Joel Veltman replaces the injured Tariq Lamptey at the back while Joao Pedro is back up-front for Julio Enciso, who is also unfit.

14:53

Two changes for Burnley to the side that lost 1-0 to Everton last week with both those changes coming at the back. Hjalmar Ekdal replaces Dara O’Shea, who is serving a suspension, while Vitinho replaces Charlie Taylor at right-back.

14:48

SUBS: Jason Steele, Igor, Valentin Barco, Odeluga Offiah, Adam Lallana, Facundo Bounanotte, Cameron Peupion, Ansu Fati, Mark O’Mahony.

14:48

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Pervis Estupinan, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Joel Veltman; Carlos Baleba, Pascal Gross; Joao Pedro, Jakub Moder, Simon Adingra; Danny Welbeck.

14:43

SUBS: James Trafford, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Han-Noah Massengo, Jay Rodriguez, Benson Manuel, Zeki Amdouni, Mike Tressor.

14:43

BURNLEY (4-4-2): Arijanet Muric; Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Hjalmar Ekdal, Vitinho; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Lyle Foster; David Datro Fofana, Wilson Odobert.

14:43

While Burnley are battling relegation, Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton are still in contention for a spot in European competition next season after their maiden European campaign this season. The Seagulls are currently 10th in the league and a win could see them overtake Chelsea, even if only for the time being. Wins have been rare for Brighton of late though, with only one in their last six games. Goalscoring has been a concern for De Zerbi’s side and their list of injuries has also been getting bigger with Julio Enciso and Tariq Lamptey the latest to be ruled out. A win against Burnley will be crucial for the rest of their season, with Brighton yet to face Man City, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Man United in the league.

14:38

Six points from safety and with as many games to go in the season, time is running out for Burnley to stay alive in the Premier League next season. Last week's loss at Everton ended the Clarets' four-game unbeaten run before that, but that run included just the solitary win. Victories are the need of the hour in this final stretch of the season for Burnley, with games against Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Tottenham still remaining. Manager Vincent Kompany is serving a touchline ban for this game after his red card against Chelsea, while defender Dara O’Shea is also serving a suspension. Goalkeeper James Trafford is available for selection after recovering from illness.

14:33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League clash between Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion.

14:00

