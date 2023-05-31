Burges graduate Tristen Newton to return to Connecticut men's basketball team

Apr 3, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) celebrates while cutting the nut after defeating the San Diego State Aztecs in the national championship game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Burges graduate Tristen Newton has withdrawn from NBA Draft consideration and will return to play his final season of college basketball at the University of Connecticut.

Newton was invited to the G-League Elite Camp in Chicago and fared well, scoring 14 points in the second scrimmage he took part in. But he was not invited to the NBA Combine.

Newton played point guard for the national champion Huskies in his first year with the team after transferring from East Carolina.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Newton helped lead the Huskies to the NCAA Division I men's basketball title with a 76-59 win against San Diego State in Houston. The Huskies finished 31-8 this season. Newton led all scorers with 19 points in the national title game as the Huskies claimed their fifth national title.

The 6-foot-5 Newton averaged 10.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 39 games. He transferred to the UConn program after averaging 17.7 points and five assists at East Carolina. He was a four-year letterwinner at Burges, played on the Burges varsity for three years with his brother, Jawuan, and is the cousin of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones. Newton scored more than 3,000 points at Burges and graduated in 2019.

Newton recently joined his UConn teammates in a visit to the White House to celebrate the program's national championship victory.

More: Tristen Newton news El Pasoan Tristen Newton plays for NCAA, Division I national championship Monday night

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Burges graduate Tristen Newton to return to UConn