Bundesliga closing in on fifth CL slot, sixth also possible

Atletico's Mario Hermoso celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, second leg soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid at Signal Iduna Park. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany's Bundesliga took another step to follow the Italian Serie A in claiming a fifth Champions League slot - and both leagues could even have six teams in the revamped elite event next season - depending on how Borussia Dortmund, Roma and Atalanta fare.

The ruling body UEFA is awarding the top two nations in its events this term with an additional slot. The upcoming Champions League and Europa League winners also get direct entry.

Italy is already assured of a top two finish in the UEFA list as the fifth-placed team from the Serie A will join the directly entered top four.

Germany moved further ahead of England and France and would also have the fifth-placed Bundesliga team qualified along the top four.

Germany have three teams in the semi-finals, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

England have only Aston Villa still alive in the Conference League. Ligue 1 is represented with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Olympique Marseille in the Europa League.

Dortmund meet PSG in the Champions League semis and reaching the final would help the Bundesliga, and themselves as well.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga at the moment which would be enough to qualify if Germany secure the top two finish in the UEFA list.

They can also qualify by winning the Champions League, which would open the door for a sixth slot, as long as Dortmund don't finish in the Bundesliga top four who qualify that way. Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in sixth.

Italy even has two ways to get the sixth slot because Roma in fifth and Atalanta in sixth can both still win the Europa League which also guarantees Champions League entry. Again, the sixth slot will only come if an Italian Europa League winner doesn't finish in the Serie A top four.

The Champions League is changing to a league format next season and increasing its size from 32 to 36 teams.