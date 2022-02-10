Bulls vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (33-21) play against the Charlotte Hornets (27-27) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 9, 2022

Chicago Bulls 0, Charlotte Hornets 0 (7:30 pm ET)

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

📍 Charlotte

If the cheers during player intros are any indication, there's a strong showing of Bulls fans in the stands tonight.

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

🆚: @Chicago Bulls

📺: @HornetsOnBally

🆚: @Chicago Bulls

📺: @HornetsOnBally

📻: @wfnz

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Here’s some pictures of me standing awkwardly in front of some cool stuff in Philly and Chicago.

I love my job pic.twitter.com/4220GAJFKY – 7:21 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar's Kobe's for tonight.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/4m14DccNWn – 7:11 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

Kelly Oubre is starting in Gordon Hayward’s spot. – 7:10 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Tonight's Starting 5

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Pd41BUSqB7 – 7:06 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Coby's back in the starting lineup.

@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/gLmgzU8nEr – 7:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

James Borrego mentioned JT Thor and Nick Richards as players they will probably have to count on tonight against the Bulls. Kai Jones has to be ready, too, he said. #Hornets are thin. pic.twitter.com/kkdRxltl52 – 6:35 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs CHI

Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.

Jalen McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.

Cody Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.

James Bouknight (R Wrist Sprain) is doubtful.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/ftBlxmTjMN – 6:29 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said that Ayo Dosunmu was checked after 76ers game and was cleared medically. Started showing concussion symptoms the morning after the Suns’ game. He’s in league’s protocol until he clears all tests. – 6:07 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Sounds like we can expect a lot of double teams tonight against the Bulls, also expect some zone, Borrego is wanting to mix it up to try and force DeRozan/LaVine/Vooch to be uncomfortable – 6:07 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Time to work in Charlotte!

@Klarna | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/njbFDupM1s – 6:01 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’re live at the Hive with Coach! 🎙 #CHIvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:50 PM

Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien

Coming off the bench the next two games for @Jason1Goff. Hosting Bulls Pre and Post with @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 at 6pm CT.

Bulls and Hornets at 6:30 on @NBCSChicago! – 5:21 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Who remembers this shot?

Back in Charlotte tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/DHLE9VmrE4 – 4:16 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

NBA has fined Kelly Oubre $15,000 for violating league rules prohibiting the use of profane language directed toward the spectator stands. The incident took place with 4:22 remaining in the second quarter of the Hornets’ 116-101 loss to Toronto Monday. – 4:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Vol. 4 of our Hive 75 NFT series featuring Dell Curry & @Muggsy Bogues sold out in minutes! 🙌 Collect all 8 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale!

Get Vol. 5 at tonight’s game vs CHI. You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs here: https://t.co/qHY5mw62R3 pic.twitter.com/WVw2Qoya80 – 3:11 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

The Bulls don’t have a plethora of options ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. But the front office has demonstrated a willingness to take big swings in a never-ending quest to improve the roster.

✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3119966/2022/0… – 2:56 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have assigned center Vernon Carey Jr. to the @greensboroswarm.

#AllFly pic.twitter.com/g8CeO5Dvyr – 2:15 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

"Twenty-five years ago, the single-greatest collection of basketball talent ever assembled was brought together for NBA All-Star Weekend. And when the long evening of competition and pageantry finally ended, the spotlight was shining on Glen Rice."

📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coby White hasn’t landed in any rumors in advance of Thursday’s trade deadline. But he also represents one of the Bulls’ biggest assets.

Talked to White about this: “I think I’ll be here.”

More here for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ayo Dosunmu has been taking part in the players’ group text, so players are under impression he’s doing OK. He entered the league’s concussion protocol on Tuesday. Billy Donovan will address his status in his pregame media session. – 1:40 PM