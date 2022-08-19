  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bulls schedule: Lonzo, LaMelo Ball headline NBA Rivals Week

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bulls
    Chicago Bulls
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lonzo Ball
    Lonzo Ball
    Basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • LaMelo Ball
    LaMelo Ball
    American basketball player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For the 2022-23 season, the NBA announced the addition of NBA Rivals Week, which consists of ‘classic and budding rivalries between teams and players.’

NBA Rivals Week will take place during the week of Jan. 23.

For the Chicago Bulls, their rival is no other than the Charlotte Hornets, which will take place in Charlotte on Jan. 26 on TNT.

The rivalry between the two teams stems from the brotherhood of Bulls guard Lonzo and Hornets guard LaMelo.

As long as Lonzo is back healthy, seeing the two brothers compete against one another is always a treat to see.

Stay tuned to Bulls Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

List

LaVar says Lonzo and LaMelo 'are going to play together'

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire

Recommended Stories