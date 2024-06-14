Bulls fans can bid on iconic Jordan 1s from ‘Broken Foot Game’

*A link to the auction site where these items are being sold can be found at the bottom of this article.

NEW YORK — Chicago Bulls fans have until the end of the month to place a bid on a pair of Air Jordan 1’s that Michael Jordan wore during one of the most infamous games of his career.

The game-worn Jordan 1’s in question

Dubbed the “Broken Foot Game,” the kicks Jordan rocked on Oct. 29, 1985 when he broke his foot playing a game against the Golden State Warriors are being made available for the starting bid of $100,000 through Leland’s Auctions in New York City.

The injury was the first major one of Jordan’s career. It caused him to miss 64 games during his second season with the Bulls before he made his return shortly before the 1985 playoffs.

This is not the first time the shoes have hit auction either!

As previously reported by WGN News, the “Broken Foot Game” Jordan 1’s fetched a price of $422,000 at a Leland’s auction back in Feb. 2022.

Houston Astros release former White Sox MVP, all-star Jose Abreu

More Chicago-centric items up for auction

Among the hundreds of other items listed in the auction, there are three items that may be notable to basketball fans in Chicago — George Mikan’s glasses from DePaul Coach Ray Meyer, a 1986 NBA Playoffs Michael Jordan record 63-point game ticket stub, and Michael Jordan’s “23” earring.

Rare Air Jordan prototypes auctioned off, fetch more than $325,000 winning bid

Other notable pieces

The most notable sports item up for auction, unrelated to Chicago, is an ultra-rare LeBron James 2003-04 Exquisite Collection Basketball Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) Parallel No. 8/23.

The #78 LeBron James Upper Deck Exquisite RPA up for bid has been graded and encapsulated by BGS NM+ 7.5 with an Auto grade of 10. One of the most iconic and prized cards in the collecting world, King James’ rookie patch auto parallel is numbered to just 23 copies – matching his jersey number – making it so scarce and in demand that only one other has been graded by Beckett since July 2020.

Chet Walker, NBA Hall of Famer and member of Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor, has died at age 84

Additional auction centerpieces include the 1972 Lakers NBA World Championship ring issued to Hall of Fame player/coach K.C. Jones and a rare Type 1 photo of Babe Ruth from his 1915 rookie season with the Red Sox in what is one of the earliest images of The Bambino as a member of the Red Sox.

The auction lot also features a 2003 Topps Chrome Black Refractor #111 LeBron James Rookie #326/500 PSA GEM MINT 10, one of two known 1972 Roberto Clemente 3,000th hit game full tickets (highest graded), a 2002 Lakers NBA Championship player ring, Shaquille O’Neal’s “shoe phone” from the 2005 NBA All-Star Game, and a 2018 LeBron James Lakers game-worn photo-matched jersey.

For more information about the Lelands 2024 Summer Classic Auction, which goes on until June 29, visit https://lelands.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.