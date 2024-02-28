Bulls deliver one of the worst 3-point shooting games in NBA history

Bulls deliver one of the worst 3-point shooting games in NBA history

Bulls deliver one of the worst 3-point shooting games in NBA history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls fell to the Detroit Pistons 105-95 on Tuesday night in historic fashion.

Against a 9-49 Pistons team with the worst defensive rating in the NBA, the Bulls shot a ghastly 2-for-29 (6.9%) from three-point range. They missed their first 11 attempts and, at one point, stood at 1-for-22.

It's the worst three-point shooting percentage in a game by any team all season. More notably, it's the second-worst three-point shooting percentage in a game in NBA history with a minimum of 25 attempts, according to ESPN.

The Bulls entered the night ranked 23rd in the league with 11.8 three-pointers per game.

Coby White’s shooting struggles continued. He finished 2-for-14 and is 13-for-49 in the three games since the All-Star break.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.