Bulldog baseball falls to No. 1 Willard

Apr. 20—The question of the day for the Carl Junction Bulldogs baseball team (12-11) was how to stop a 19-3 Willard Tigers team that is currently the No. 1 team in the state in Class 5.

That question remained unanswered as CJ fell 7-0 to the Tigers on Friday at Carl Junction High School.

Willard got on the board in the top of the third inning, when Cameron Jennings drove in Andrew Quinlan with a line drive single to right field.

The Tigers stretched their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Landon Moore scored on a wild pitch and Matthew Angel hit a two-out triple that plated Quinlan and Jennings.

Willard extended that lead to 5-0 by scoring on an infield error and made it 7-0 when Quinlan drove in Peyton Gayer and Jackson Phipps with a single to center field.

Craig Hayes logged two hits in three at-bats for the Bulldogs.

Quinlan led Willard after going 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. Pitcher Levi Hilton went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Deacon Endicott was tagged with the loss after giving up four runs on six hits in five innings. Endicott walked three and struck out two.

Hilton gave up no runs on four hits in five innings of work, while striking out eight and walking one for the Tigers.

Up next for Carl Junction, a 12:30 p.m. home game against Springfield Catholic and a 3 p.m. game against Glendale both on Saturday at Glendale.