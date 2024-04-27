Buffs baseball covers its bases in successful spring season

Apr. 27—The Buffs have been blasting their way to success this spring.

McAlester baseball has been working their way around the diamond this season, and making a statement as they battle against the competition.

The Buffs started hot in district play, jumping out to an 8-0 start in district play. They also spent spring break hard at work in Arizona, competing in the desert at the Best of the West Festival.

From no hitters to demolishing dingers, McAlester has rolled to a winning season with nearly 20 wins heading into the final week of the regular season.

And to find that success, they've done the work on both sides of the ball.

The Buffs have rounded up more than 140 RBIs on the season, led by Ganon Mullins, Spencer Stinchcomb, Caden Lesnau, Brayden Phillips, Gunner Hodgell, and Ethan Watkins leading with double-digit scoring.

On the mound, the Buffs have combined for more than 180 strikeouts on the season, with Lesnau, Mullins, Ayden Shumway, Jaxon Lauerman, Ethan Watkins, and Max Harmon combining for more than 150 of the sit-downs.

McAlester will embark on its playoff journey May 2-4. And because of their efforts during the season, the Buffs will finish among the top teams in the district.

Battle worn and ready for more, McAlester will be ready for whatever comes its way. And with a program steeped in history, these Buffs will be ready to face those challenges head on and write their own chapters to add to the story.