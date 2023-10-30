Buffalo Bills sign RB Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette has finally signed with the Buffalo Bills.

According to his agent via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Bills (5-3) will be added Fournette to their practice squad.

Fournette, 28, was previously had a free-agent workout scheduled in Buffalo earlier this month. It was anticipated that after that he would sign with the team but the workout was canceled.

It appears something changed then… and has now as Fournette joins the Bills practice squad.

Check back for updates…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire