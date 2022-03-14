Buffalo Bills free agency tracker: Mitchell Trubisky moving on to Steelers

As the NFL’s official two-day legal tampering window approaches Monday at noon, the Buffalo Bills continued the paring of their bloated salary cap by releasing guard Daryl Williams.

Williams re-signed with the Bills as a free agent last year, but his three-year deal worth up to $24 million was consummated with the anticipation that he would be playing right tackle.

Instead, when right guard Cody Ford was benched, Williams was moved inside, and now, his $9.9 million cap hit in 2022 was way too much. By releasing Williams, the Bills have to eat a $3.6 cap hit, but they also freed up $6.3 million which they desperately need.

After cutting A.J. Klein and Jon Feliciano and getting punter Matt Haack to take a pay cut over the weekend, general manager Brandon Beane had the Bills briefly under Buffalo’s adjusted $210.5 million cap total.

The re-signing of wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie Sunday night put them back into the red, but the Williams release got them back under.

Williams came to the Bills as a free agent from the Panthers in 2020 and he played all 1,297 of his offensive snaps counting the playoffs at right tackle. Last year he split his time between right tackle and right guard but by the end of the season, he was a full-time guard with Spencer Brown entrenched at right tackle.

With Williams and Feliciano gone, the Bills have a clear need at guard. Ryan Bates, who finished the season as the starting left guard, is a restricted free agent but will likely be back. Elsewhere, Ike Boettger is a free agent and recovering from Achilles’ tendon surgery, and Cody Ford has been a second-round bust.

This becomes a position the Bills must address, and free agency might be the best avenue. Of course, there’s also the chance that the Bills re-sign Williams on a more team-friendly deal because one thing in Williams' favor is his reliability as he never missed a game for Buffalo.

There will be more moves to make as the next couple days linger on, as well as news of players the Bills plan to sign in free agency.

Steelers will be signing Mitchell Trubisky

One of the Bills’ most interesting free agents has found a new home as the quarterback will be joining Pittsburgh on a two-year deal to replace retired Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers’ starter.

Trubisky signed a one-year, career reset deal with Buffalo in 2021 to be Josh Allen’s backup. He knew he wouldn’t be playing unless Allen got hurt, but after four inconsistent seasons with the Bears - failing to live up to being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft - Trubisky needed some down time.

The plan all along, which the Bills knew, was that he would leave after one year and seek a new starting opportunity, and he’s got a great one with the Steelers.

“I really enjoyed our time with Mitch,” Sean McDermott said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “It’s hard to handle a situation where you’re coming from basically a career starter to being a backup; that’s a totally different dynamic when somebody else is in front of the microphone a couple lockers down from yours.

“I thought Mitch Trubisky handled that extremely well, as good as anybody could have handled it. And then when given the opportunity to play, whether it was in preseason or the regular season, he did a phenomenal job. I think it’s unrealistic to think that we’re going to be able to have him back, but I want him to go on and do great things for him and his family which I know he’s going to do.”

Bills giving center Mitch Morse contract extension

Sticking with the offensive line, the Bills have made another pretty obvious move Monday by extending the contract of center Mitch Morse. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the deal as a two-year extension for $19.5 million.

According to Spotrac, Morse’s cap hit goes from $11.25 million in 2022 down to $9 million, and then rises to $10.7 and $11 million the next two years. His guaranteed money at signing is $10.64 million.

Morse had a very good 2021 season and is only 29 years old, so keeping him for potentially three more years was a smart move for the Bills as he has already developed a three-year relationship with Allen which now continues.

Of the 12 centers who played at least 80% of their teams snaps, Pro Football Focus had Morse ranked as the fifth-best pass blocker.

