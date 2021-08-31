Buffalo Bills cut former UGA football QB Jake Fromm

Joe Vitale
·1 min read
In this article:
The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they have released former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm, UGA’s fourth all-time passing leader (8,224), was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and served last season as the team’s emergency COVID-19 relief quarterback. That kept Fromm isolated from the team for most of the year until this offseason.

In his freshman season for UGA, Fromm took the starting spot away from Jacob Eason and led Georgia to a 13-2 record. The Bulldogs went on to win the SEC Championship and the Rose Bowl. They nearly won the national championship, but Alabama came back from a 20-7 deficit in the 3rd quarter to win.

During his sophomore campaign, Fromm improved as a player, but Georgia fell short of its national championship goal as it was snubbed from the playoffs after another come-from-behind win from Alabama.

During his junior year, Fromm led UGA to an 11-1 regular season record before getting blown out by LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

Fromm had recently played his best preseason game in which he was 10-of-16 passing for 87 yards. He did not record a passing touchdown. His 17 yards on the ground, however, led Buffalo in rushing.

