Buffalo Bills cut former UGA football QB Jake Fromm

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they have released former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Fromm, UGA’s fourth all-time passing leader (8,224), was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 draft and served last season as the team’s emergency COVID-19 relief quarterback. That kept Fromm isolated from the team for most of the year until this offseason.

We’ve released 23 players from the roster. More info on our moves: https://t.co/mnQyjyGNZz pic.twitter.com/qMiAMLa2pt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 31, 2021

In his freshman season for UGA, Fromm took the starting spot away from Jacob Eason and led Georgia to a 13-2 record. The Bulldogs went on to win the SEC Championship and the Rose Bowl. They nearly won the national championship, but Alabama came back from a 20-7 deficit in the 3rd quarter to win.

During his sophomore campaign, Fromm improved as a player, but Georgia fell short of its national championship goal as it was snubbed from the playoffs after another come-from-behind win from Alabama.

During his junior year, Fromm led UGA to an 11-1 regular season record before getting blown out by LSU in the SEC Championship Game.

Fromm had recently played his best preseason game in which he was 10-of-16 passing for 87 yards. He did not record a passing touchdown. His 17 yards on the ground, however, led Buffalo in rushing.