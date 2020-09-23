Buffalo Bills add 2 to practice squad

Running back Antonio Williams and Nate Becker were re-signed by the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. The pair of players will join the team’s practice squad, the team announced.

The signings comes as little surprise as the Bills hosted both on free-agent visits on Monday, as opposed to workouts which are less likely to turn into signings.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Evan Boehm was moved to the practice squad injured list. Boehm, who appeared in 13 games with the Dolphins last season and signed with the Bills this offseason, hasn’t yet appeared in a game for Buffalo in 2020. The Bills did not disclose the nature of his injured yet. In Week 2 vs. the Dolphins, Buffalo’s starting tight end Dawson Knox left the game early due to a concussion. Considering Becker’s familiarity with the Bills offense, it would not be surprising to see him join the team’s practice squad, at least temporarily, to provide depth.

Becker spent time with the Bills over the past two training camps and had a little time on their practice squad as well in 2019.

Williams was an undrafted rookie free agent signee of the Bills following the 2020 NFL Draft. He has since been cut twice by the Bills. He briefly took a graduate assistant coaching position with his alma mater, the University of North Carolina, but promptly left it to re-join the Bills.

