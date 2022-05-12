Buffalo Bills 2022 schedule leaks tracker

The 2022 NFL schedules will be released for all 32 teams on Thursday, May 12, at 8 p.m.

As is usual business leading up to that deadline, leaks will come out and we’ll hear about a few games ahead of time.

In fact, the NFL itself has started to get into that game. The league already started to reveal some 2022 prime-time games before that deadline. The Buffalo Bills were actually amongst one of those.

Leading up to the full release of the Buffalo’s 2022 schedule, stay tuned right here at Bills Wire for all the latest reports and updates:

Reminder: The Bills' 2022 opponents are...

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott applauds quarterback Josh Allen (17) (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

As a reminder, we do already know who Buffalo plays in 2022. Those opponents are:

Home

Away

Week 2

Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21). (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

That prior referenced early NFL announcement? It involves the Bills and Tennessee Titans. Buffalo will host the Titans for a Monday Night Football matchup in Week 2. It will be part of a doubleheader as the Philadelphia Eagles will be play the Minnesota Vikings later that same evening.

