Budapest to host 2026 Champions League final

Budapest's Puskas Arena will host the 2026 Champions League final (Attila KISBENEDEK)

Budapest's Puskas Arena will play host to the 2026 Champions League final, UEFA confirmed on Wednesday.

A decision on the 2027 final was postponed until September with Milan set to host as long as the San Siro is not undergoing redevelopment works at the time.

It is the first time Hungary will host a final of Europe's elite club competition.

However, the 67,000 capacity Puskas Arena was used for the 2023 Europa League final and matches at Euro 2020.

The Europa League final will be held in Istanbul in 2026 and Frankfurt in 2027.

Leipzig will host the UEFA Conference League showpiece in 2026 with Istanbul's Besiktas Stadium hosting in 2027.

The women's 2026 Champions League final will take place in Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion.

kca/pi/dmc