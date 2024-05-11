Bud Dupree to sign with Chargers

Edge rusher Bud Dupree is signing with the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Dupree's two-year deal has a base salary of $6 million with another $4 million in bonuses and incentives.

Dupree, 31, completed a free agent visit with the Chargers this week after also drawing interest from the Falcons and Steelers.

He entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2015. After six seasons in Pittsburgh, Dupree signed with the Titans and spent 2021-22 with the AFC South club.

Dupree then was with the Falcons last season, registering 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He also had three passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

In 119 games with 99 starts, Dupree has 53 sacks, 70 tackles for loss and 90 quarterback hits.