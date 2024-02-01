Bucs special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong is retiring: report

TAMPA — If Bucs special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong is retiring, he’s going out with a bang.

It came from the right foot of place-kicker Chase McLaughlin, who set a club record by making 29 of 31 field goal attempts, or 93.5%.

It also came from Jake Camarda, who averaged 50.1 yards per punt with a net of 40.6.

Armstrong, 60, is calling it quits after an NFL coaching career that began in 1994, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It leaves another position for head coach Todd Bowles to fill on his rapidly dwindling staff.

The Bucs could replace Armstrong with assistant special teams coach Keith Tandy, 34, a former defensive back for Tampa Bay.

Already, Bowles and the Bucs lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales, who was hired as the Carolina Panthers’ head coach. Canales took three Bucs assistants with him: receivers coach Brad Idzik, offensive line coach Joe Gilbert and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin.

Armstrong joined the Bucs coaching staff in 2019 under Bruce Arians. He was among three Black coordinators on the same staff, a first in NFL history. Bowles was the defensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich the offensive coordinator.

Armstrong and Bowles have known each other since they were teammates at Temple in the mid-80′s on a team coached by Arians.

Co-defensive coordinators Larry Foote and Kacy Rodgers, defensive backs coach Kevin Ross, safeties coach Nick Rapone and offensive consultant Tom Moore are the only remaining members of Arians’ initial 2019 staff.

• • •

