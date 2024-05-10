Bucs sign two 2024 draft picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Friday signing two of their 2024 draft picks: fourth-round running back Bucky Irving and sixth-round guard Elijah Klein. Irving and Klein are the first of the Bucs’ 2024 draft picks to sign their deals with the team. Both will be on four-year deals with Tampa Bay, with Irving signing for $4.75 million and Klein for $4.15 million according to Spotrac.

It is possible more signings could come this weekend while the Bucs hold their rookie minicamp. With the rookie wage scale largely predetermining the size and structure of rookie contracts, there is little for either side to negotiate.

The one speed bump for the Bucs may be their salary cap. Tampa Bay has just over $300,000 in salary cap space, which will not be enough to sign much of the remaining draft class. A long-term extension for Antoine Winfield Jr. or another restructure of Vita Vea’s contract may be required before the Bucs can make any additional moves.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire