Bucs sign 2024 third-round pick

The Buccaneers officially signed 2024 third-round pick Tykee Smith to the roster, the team announced Tuesday. The former Georgia safety was the first of Tampa Bay’s two third-round selections in this year’s draft.

The Bucs also signed former Rams defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV and cut running back Patrick Laird. Brown was taken by the Rams in the fifth-round of the 2021 draft and played just under 200 snaps over two years with Los Angeles.

Laird entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Miami Dolphins. After three years with Miami, Laird signed with the Bucs during the 2022 preseason but spent the entirety of his time in Tampa Bay on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire