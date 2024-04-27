Bucs select UTEP OL Elijah Klein in 6th round of 2024 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another interior offensive lineman to their 2024 NFL draft class, spending the No. 220 overall pick in the sixth round on UTEP guard Elijah Klein.

An experienced blocker with tons of starts under his belt, Klein joins a Tampa Bay offensive line that has a wide-open spot in the starting lineup at left guard. The Bucs added multiple veterans in free agency to compete for the spot, but Klein should get his own shot to earn the role after last year’s options left much to be desired.

Klein joins Tampa Bay’s first-round pick, Duke’s Graham Barton, as new additions in this year’s draft class to help bolster the interior of the Bucs’ offensive line.

