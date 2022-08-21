Bucs make roster moves after 2nd preseason game

We have waived S Troy Warner and released WR Vyncint Smith. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a handful of roster moves Sunday, just hours after their preseason loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Safety Troy Warner was waived, and wide receiver Vyncint Smith was released, while linebacker JoJo Ozougwu agreed to an injury settlement to complete his process of being waived by the team.

That still leaves a couple of spots the Bucs need to eliminate in order to get their roster down from 85 players to 80 by Tuesday’s deadline.

One such move expected to be placing guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve, following the knee injury he suffered during Saturday night’s game.

