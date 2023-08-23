Bucs receivers anxious to move ahead with Baker Mayfield at quarterback

TAMPA — Chris Godwin pumped his arms while running in place, catching football after football from a JUGS machine perched a few yards away that kept a percussion rhythm. Thump, thwack. Thump, thwack.

Practice had ended Wednesday, but Godwin used the repetition to work on looking each pass into his hands.

Familiarity breeds confidence for one of the best receivers in the NFL. That’s one of the reasons why Godwin is relieved the Bucs on Tuesday finally settled on Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback.

“I think it allows us to kind of focus in a little bit more and have some deeper conversations about the things that we like, don’t like, what he likes, how he sees things,” Godwin said. “I think that’s with any starting quarterback. It helps to have a little bit of clarity. But it was also cool seeing those guys battle it out during camp. That was my first time being a part of something like that.”

Head coach Todd Bowles announced Tuesday that Mayfield had won the job over Kyle Trask, who will serve as his backup.

Mayfield, 28, becomes only the sixth Week 1 starting quarterback for three different teams in as many years, joining Carson Wentz (2020-22 Eagles, Colts, Commanders), Donovan McNabb (2009-11 Eagles, Washington, Vikings), Brett Favre (2007-09 Packers, Jets, Vikings), Kurt Warner (2003-05 Rams, Giants, Cardinals) and Jim Harbaugh (1997-99 Colts, Ravens, Chargers).

It’s a remarkable accomplishment, although not the path Mayfield would have chosen as the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2018 before being traded to Carolina at the start of training camp last year. Favre and Warner are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and McNabb was a six-time Pro Bowl player.

Last week, receiver Mike Evans said he was looking forward to a starting quarterback being named. Mayfield played only the first four possessions of the Bucs’ preseason-opening loss to the Steelers, which included a 59-yard touchdown drive. He went 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to rookie Trey Palmer.

“It’s always great to have competition,” Bowles said. “You want to prop up both guys and make sure they’re competing hard and learning everything and doing what they’ve got to do. You don’t ever want to give anybody a job. Every year at every position, you’ve got to come in and earn your spot. It’s no different this year with quarterbacks and a new coordinator learning the system.”

Mayfield will start Saturday’s game against the Ravens, in which the Bucs’ first-team offense and defense are expected to all play for the first time this preseason.

“You just want a little bit of ball,” Godwin said. “You don’t want to go into Week 1 having played no games. I had to do that last year, and it’s rough. It takes a half to get adjusted to the speed. So it will be good to get out there in front of our fans. We can get a feel for how this offense comes together when all the pieces are in there.”

Godwin said he would be comfortable with either quarterback and noted Trask’s improvement in the offseason and training camp.

“He got better, for sure,” Godwin said. “You see him growing in confidence, and at the end of the day I think we have two quarterbacks who we feel very comfortable with in terms of going into a game.”

Rookie Rakim Jarrett, who is in a battle for one of the remaining receiver spots behind Godwin, Evans and Palmer, called Mayfield a “gunslinger.”

“He has that Oklahoma quarterback swagger, so you kind of like that as a receiver,” Jarrett said. “He’s going to give you a chance, he’s going to put the ball in the air, (and) it’s the receiver’s job to go make the play. I love that.”

The Bucs are hoping Mayfield can have a bounce-back season, much the way new offensive coordinator Dave Canales believes a similar competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock last year paid off for the Seahawks.

Smith won the job and led the NFL in completion percentage (68.8%), throwing for a club-record 4,282 passing yards while ranking in the top five in the league in passing touchdowns (30) and passer rating (100.9). He was named the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

Mayfield looked sharp in practice Wednesday, connecting on a deep wheel route to running back Rachaad White and peppering passes to Godwin and Evans.

“It helps to have those game situations where you’re mentally back in it,” Mayfield said. “It’s always different when you go to Week 1. Even if I was starting the whole camp … you still don’t get the same amount of reps you will in a game with all the different situations, the turnovers or the quick transitions. You just have to stay mentally ready.”

Godwin loves Mayfield’s competitive fire and says the Bucs, who are being counted out by many NFL pundits, can take advantage of that.

“He strikes we as a guy who is willing to just go out there and play,” Godwin said. “Don’t worry about what happens if we just play. It doesn’t matter if he throws a pick or a touchdown, he just wants us to be the best we can be on the next drive.

“Some guys are ballers, and obviously, he’s had a ton of experiences in the league. You know, he’s seen the highs and the lows. I think he’s been a good addition for us, and I’m excited about where this team is headed.”

• • •

