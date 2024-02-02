Bucs QB Baker Mayfield wins Pro Bowl Precision Passing event

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield made his first Pro Bowl in 2024, and he made sure to make an impression in his debut appearance.

Six quarterbacks participated in the Pro Bowl Games’ Precision Passing Event on Thursday in Orlando, Florida, with three from each conference. Mayfield was one of the NFC’s representatives, but he not only won on the NFC side — he won the entire event, giving Team NFC three points in the Pro Bowl Games.

Mayfield kicked off proceedings for the NFC, scoring 24 points in the precision passing event and beating out fellow quarterbacks Geno Smith and Jalen Hurts. Texans QB C.J. Stroud was the winner on the AFC side, scoring 26 points, and so the two faced off in the final round against each other.

The final round operated in a call-and-response type game, with each QB throwing based on what the other picked. In the end, Mayfield won the match 9-8 over Stroud, giving three points to the NFC in the Pro Bowl Games for Thursday’s action. The NFC would end up taking a 12-6 lead over the AFC at the end of the day.

