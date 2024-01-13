Bucs list Baker Mayfield as questionable for Monday

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is officially listed as questionable to play against the Eagles on Monday night.

Mayfield hurt his ankle in last week's win over the Panthers and he's still dealing with the ribs he injured in Week 17, but he was able to practice on a limited basis the last two days. Mayfield was also listed as questionable for the game against Carolina and his practice participation suggests that he'll be in the lineup against the Eagles as well.

Linebacker K.J. Britt (calf) moved to full participation Saturday and is listed as questionable along with Mayfield and cornerback Josh Hayes (quad, knee).

Defensive lineman Mike Greene (calf) has been ruled out, so the Bucs won't be activating him from injured reserve in time to play against the Eagles.