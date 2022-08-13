Bucs fans who showed up for Saturday’s preseason game must be thrilled. Instead of the varsity, they will see the JV.

The Bucs announced last week that starting quarterback Tom Brady would miss the first two preseason games for personal reasons. He played six snaps in the first preseason game last year.

The team list 28 other players as inactive.

Running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Kyle Rudolph, outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, receiver Mike Evans, receiver Chris Godwin, receiver Russell Gage Jr. , safety Keanu Neal, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, cornerback Carlton Davis III, safety Logan Ryan, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., safety Mike Edwards, cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Devin White, nose tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Lavonte David, defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, offensive guard Sadarius Hutcherson, center Ryan Jensen, offensive guard Shaq Mason, offensive tackle Josh Wells, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, offensive tackle Donovan Smith, tight end Cam Brate, receiver Julio Jones, defensive lineman William Gholston and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks will not play.

The Dolphins list 17 players as out for tonight, including Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill.

Bucs list 29 players as inactive for tonight’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk