Bucs coach Bruce Arians hopeful of having ‘all hands on deck’ vs. Colts

TAMPA — A game week that commenced with a handful of prominent players not practicing transitioned to a Bright Friday for the Bucs.

At this point, only receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis, and the only player listed as doubtful is left guard Ali Marpet (oblique), who hasn’t practiced this week.

Meantime, the prospects of receiver Mike Evans (back) and Devin White (quad) playing against the Colts seem far more encouraging than they did 48 hours before.

“We’ll have some guys that will go up, work out and see how they’re feeling and possibly have all hands on deck,” coach Bruce Arians said after Friday’s practice. “Maybe not have a couple.”

Evans, who didn’t practice the previous two days due to a back that tightened up late in Monday’s 30-10 romp over the Giants, was a full participant Friday and “looked fine,” according to Arians. Similarly, Arians said he’s “very encouraged” by the progress of White, who was injured in the waning stages of Monday’s game and didn’t practice Wednesday.

White officially is listed as questionable for Sunday. “He’s one of those guys we’ll wait and see,” Arians said.

Additionally, nose tackle Vita Vea, who suffered a mild MCL sprain on the final defensive play against Washington two weekends ago, remains a possibility to return to action Sunday. So does receiver Scotty Miller, activated from injured reserve on Tuesday after missing the past seven games due to turf toe, Arians indicated.

Vea is listed as questionable.

“He made steady progress,” Arians said, “and again, we’ll see how he is in warmups.”

