Bucs always on the lookout for QBs in the NFL draft

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the benefit of continuity at the game’s most important position, as their entire quarterback room from 2023 will be returning.

Baker Mayfield signed a long-term contract extension just before free agency to return as the Bucs’ starter, while third-string veteran John Wolford is back on another one-year deal. Kyle Trask is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and should be Mayfield’s backup again this season.

Even so, the Bucs’ front office still did their usual due diligence on the quarterback class coming out in the 2024 NFL draft.

“We look at all of the quarterbacks,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said during his annual predraft press conference. “We spend a lot of time looking at the quarterbacks. I would never say that we wouldn’t take a quarterback because you could take one and be glad that you did at some point. Now, we like our room right now, but we will take a look at all of them, or we already have. It’s a little bit top heavy this year, but there is always that instance if we like somebody, and like I said, if we think he’s better than the other positions on the board that we would consider.”

Considering all the other pressing needs elsewhere on the roster, it’s unlikely the Bucs would spend one of their precious draft picks to add a fourth quarterback to the roster. But if the right guy falls to them at the right spot, it’s still a possibility.

