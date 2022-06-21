Bucky Brooks: Brian Daboll in unenviable situation with Giants

It’s no secret that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has his work cut out for him this season. While there are several teams with new head coaches this year, the Giants have an entirely new front office along with a new coaching staff.

Giants fans are relentless, they’ve been begging for a change. Now they have one and they expect results. But how realistic is it to expect Daboll to have success? NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has some thoughts.

Brooks is a former NFL player and scout, so he’s certainly seen his fair share of football over the years. He ranked all 10 of the new head coaches in the league from the least favorable setup to the most favorable setup. Daboll landed at No. 7.

The ultra-creative play-caller finally gets his chance to run a squad after demonstrating outstanding flexibility and adaptability throughout his time in Buffalo. After transforming Josh Allen into a superstar while helping the Bills become title contenders, Daboll encounters a new challenge with the Giants as he attempts to build up Daniel Jones and Co. into a powerhouse after years of futility. The defensive nucleus is intriguing, with plenty of top-end talent up front (Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari) that should enable the team to get back to the blueprint that’s produced Super Bowl wins in the past. While there is plenty of work to be done on offense, Daboll’s smoke-and-mirrors approach could mask some of the team’s deficiencies.

Daboll’s situation may not seem as favorable from an outside perspective, but the buy-in that he and Joe Schoen are getting from the players may prove the naysayers wrong.

