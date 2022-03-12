Bucks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (45-22) at Chase Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,858,663 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,977,350 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

Recommended Stories