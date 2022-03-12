Bucks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
The Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (45-22) at Chase Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,858,663 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,977,350 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
