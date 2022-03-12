Bucks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

In this article:

The Milwaukee Bucks (42-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (45-22) at Chase Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,858,663 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $3,977,350 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday March 12, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: Bally Sports Indiana

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!