Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski earns $1 million bonus after huge outing in win over Panthers

Thanks to a huge performance on Sunday afternoon, Rob Gronkowski will get to cash in a $1 million bonus check.

The Buccaneers tight end had seven receptions for 137 yards in Tampa Bay's 41-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, which earned him a pair of $500,000 contract incentives.

The 32-year-old entered their regular season finale in Tampa with 48 catches and 665 receiving yards on the season. He was seven catches shy of 55, which triggered an automatic $500,000 bonus, and 85 receiving yards short of another $500,000 bonus.

He was also three touchdowns short of a third $500,000 bonus, though he never found the end zone Sunday.

Still, that’s one productive day.

Rob Gronkowski earned himself an extra $1 million on Sunday. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gronkowski ended the regular season with 802 receiving yards on 55 catches, the most he's had since the 2017 season with the New England Patriots. Sunday was his third 100-yard game of the season.

The Buccaneers put up 24 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to put the Panthers away and take the 24-point win. Tom Brady, who Gronkowski needs to seriously thank, went 29-of-37 for 326 yards and threw three touchdowns. Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Scotty Miller each ran in touchdowns.