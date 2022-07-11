Buccaneers coach drops Jimmy Garoppolo deep-ball burn after wild trade rumor

Unnamed Bucs coach drops Jimmy G burn after wild trade rumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Rumors continue to swirl about the next destination for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The most recent rumored landing spot after the Carolina Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs, of course, have Hall of Famer Tom Brady under center, who Garoppolo ironically was the heir apparent to during their days in New England.

However, Buccaneers beat writer Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dismissed the scuttlebutt with a devastating quote from an unnamed coach on the Buccaneers' coaching staff.

"As one Bucs coach told me, 'If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would’ve won two Super Bowls already,' " Stroud tweeted over the weekend.

Whew.

One of those throws the anonymous coach may be referring to is when Garoppolo overthrew a deep ball to an open Emmanuel Saunders in crunch time of Super Bowl LIV that would’ve put the 49ers ahead.

Garoppolo also didn't play particularly well in last year's NFC Championship Game, throwing for 232 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

As the 49ers appear ready to start Trey Lance at quarterback for the 2022 season, options are becoming scarce for a Garoppolo trade. And if that's the opinion of teams around the league, San Francisco might have trouble finding a dance partner.

