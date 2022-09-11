Bubba Wallace plays playoff spoiler, surges to Kansas win

Bubba Wallace secured his first win of the NASCAR Cup Series season, avoiding the pitfalls that snared several playoff contenders in Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Wallace’s No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota led 58 of the 267 laps in the middle race of the postseason’s opening Round of 16. His first win at the 1.5-mile Kansas City track was the second of his Cup Series career. The triumph also marked the first time that non-playoff drivers won the first two races of the postseason.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

“Man, just so proud of this team, so proud of the effort that they put in each and every week,” Wallace said after becoming the Cup Series’ 18th winner this year. “Just thankful for the opportunity, right? Took this jump from an idea two years ago from a text from Denny before it all even happened. He was ready to get the deal done. Appreciate him. Appreciate MJ, Curtis, Gene. Everybody on that side of things, everybody at 23XI. Men and women there, they work their tails off.”

Denny Hamlin drove home as the runner-up, with his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota exactly one second behind at the checkered flag. Teammate Christopher Bell finished third in a 1-2-3 sweep of Toyotas, with Alex Bowman and Martin Truex Jr. completing the top five in order.

Two playoff hopefuls had race-ending trouble before the opening stage was complete. Kevin Harvick was the first driver out after his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford swept up into the outside wall while battling Wallace and Ross Chastain. Harvick completed just 33 laps and finished last in the 36-car field.

The day for pole winner Tyler Reddick didn’t last much longer, after a tire deflation caused his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet to carom off the Turn 2 wall. The car’s right-side damage was too much, and Reddick — who led 37 laps — finished 35th after just 67 laps of action.

Kyle Busch found his own problems with an early penalty for pit-equipment interference, then a Stage 2 spin into the infield grass off Turn 4. He continued in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to a 26th-place finish.

Story continues

The updated Playoff Grid after Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next event is the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, scheduled Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM) at Bristol Motor Speedway. Four drivers will be eliminated from the Cup Series Playoffs’ field of 16 after the 500-lapper.

This story will be updated.

Vote now: Who do you want Bubba to go head-to-head with at Bristol? - Powered By PickUp



