Bryson DeChambeau Videobombs Brooks Koepka At U.S. Open

They’re like a Hatfield and a McCoy, with putters.

Golf stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau’s rivalry may have climbed another notch at the U.S. Open in La Jolla, California.

Video emerged Thursday of DeChambeau videobombing his nemesis Koepka as he did an interview with the Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis. DeChambeau can be seen jumping up and waving his arm behind Koepka.

For the uninitiated, tension is brewing between the two. “We just don’t like each other,” Koepka said earlier, per ESPN.

At the last major, the PGA Championship, Koepka launched a four-letter word rant as a yapping DeChambeau passed by during another interview. DeChambeau’s spikes grated against the ground, prompting Koepka to close his eyes in contempt. “I fucking lost ― I lost my train of thought, yeah, hearing that bullshit,” he said. “Fuckin’ Christ.”

DeChambeau told ESPN Thursday he was just having fun in his latest needling of Koepka. Perhaps fun in that passive-aggressive needling kind of way.

You don’t have to love golf to appreciate the rivalry.

The animosity has been building for a while. Koepka criticized DeChambeau’s slow play. DeChambeau body-shamed Koepka for his lack of abdominal definition. Koepka fired back with a nice dig using his trophies as props. He also joked about DeChambeau muscling up on steroids after he snapped at a cameraman.

The feud wouldn’t matter if the two weren’t any good. Koepka, a four-time major winner, is ranked 10th in the world. DeChambeau, who won the last U.S. Open in September after bulking up during the pandemic, is ranked fifth.

Koepka stood in fifth place after shooting a 69 on Thursday. DeChambeau was in 70th place with a 73.

