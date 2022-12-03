Bryan Reynolds, former Giants prospect, requests Pirates trade him

Former Giants prospect Reynolds requests Pirates trade him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Could a one-time Giants prospect make his way back to San Francisco next season?

It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility after power-hitting outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The news was reported first by Jason Mackey of Post-Gazette Sports, with Jon Heyman of the New York Post later reporting the trade request came as a result of an "impasse" in extension negotiations between the two parties.

Extension negotiations between Pirates and Bryan Reynolds are at an â€œimpasse,â€ causing Reynolds to request a trade. Word is Pirates still not planning to deal him. Many teams â€” including the Mets, Giants, Yankees, Rays â€” could use the star CF. @ByRobertMurray 1st on request — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 3, 2022

Shortly after Mackey's report, the Pirates confirmed Reynold's trade request with a statement through a team spokesperson.

Pirates comment on Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade through a team spokesman: pic.twitter.com/1SaVjxBqKa — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) December 3, 2022

Reynolds was selected by the Giants in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft before being dealt to Pittsburgh, along with pitcher Kyle Crick and $500,000 of international bonus slot money, in 2018 for outfielder Andrew McCutchen and cash considerations.

MLB.com ranked Reynolds as the Pirates' sixth best prospect going into the 2018 MLB season after he hit .312 with 10 homers for the San Jose Giants in 2017 and played in that year's All-Star Futures Game.

Since making his MLB debut with the Pirates (against the Giants) in 2019, Reynolds has slashed .281/.361/.481 with 74 home runs and was an MLB All-Star in 2021. He hit 27 home runs during his 2022 campaign while posting a .993 fielding percentage for Pittsburgh in center field after signing a two-year, $13.5 million contract extension before the season's start.

As Heyman mentioned, the Giants certainly could use the star center fielder. San Francisco is looking to become more defensively sound in center field this offseason, and Reynold's switch-hitting power could provide a jolt to a lineup desperately in need of one.

The Giants continue to pursue free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, and the pair could make quite the duo out in the Oracle Park grass. Plus, the two sides have history, even if that story includes San Francisco eventually trading Reynolds away.

But who doesn't love a full-circle moment?

Still, it's clear the Pirates view Reynolds as a "key member" of their team moving forward, with their statement giving the impression the organization is unwilling to trade the 27-year-old.

But if Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi can come up with a intriguing enough trade package, Reynolds certainly would be worth a call.

