Brunson and the Knicks host Indiana to start second round

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -6; over/under is 217

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Knicks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Indiana Pacers in game one of the Eastern Conference second round. Indiana went 2-1 against New York during the regular season. The Pacers won the last regular season matchup 125-111 on Feb. 11. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 23 points, and Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 39 points.

The Knicks are 35-17 in Eastern Conference games. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.8 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Pacers are 32-20 against conference opponents. Indiana scores 123.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 10.7 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 15.1 more points per game (123.3) than the Knicks give up (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brunson is scoring 28.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Knicks. Josh Hart is averaging 16.2 points and 12.0 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Turner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 112.7 points, 44.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 121.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 31.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder), Bojan Bogdanovic: out for season (foot).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.